The Hamburg-based solar and wind power plant operator saw its revenue and operating result increase significantly last year, thus exceeding its own forecasts.The German PV and wind power plant operator Encavis AG (formerly known as Capital Stage) was able to increase its turnover by 57% to around €222.4 million in 2017, according to provisional results. The operating result (EBIT) has increased by 63% to over €100 million euros, the company also stated. The positive performance for last year was achieved through the acquisition of further solar and wind parks, the take-over Chorus Clean Energy ...

