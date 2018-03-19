Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that the ICE Three Month Short Sterling Futures contract achieved two consecutive open interest records of 3,896,252 contracts on 16 March 2018 and 3,867,976 contracts on 15 March 2018. The previous open interest record was 3,801,867 contracts set in July 2007.

ICE's interest rate franchise has seen a strong start to 2018 as market participants turn to ICE's market to manage their UK and EU interest rate exposure. At the end of February average daily volume (ADV) across the ICE Interest Rates complex was 2.7 million contracts, up 37% y/y. The ICE Euribor contract has also seen strong momentum in 2018 amid strong Eurozone growth with Euribor futures ADV reaching 1 million contracts in February, up 37% y/y, and open interest up 49%. In 2017, volume grew 27% y/y across ICE's Interest Rates complex.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

