Intu Properties plc - Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

19 March 2018

intu properties plc ("the Company')

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017

intu properties plc has published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report') on 16 March 2018. This document is available for download at https://www.intugroup.co.uk/en/investors/annual-report-2017/.

A copy of the Annual Report, together with copies of the relevant documents below, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM/.

The following documents have been circulated to registered shareholders of the Company:

2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements; Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2018 ; Form of Proxy for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; and 2017 Corporate Responsibility Highlights.

Enquiries:

Susan Marsden

Company Secretary

intu properties plc

+ 44 207 887 7073