Intu Properties plc - Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

PR Newswire
London, March 19
19 March 2018
intu properties plc ("the Company')
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017
intu properties plc has published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report') on 16 March 2018. This document is available for download at https://www.intugroup.co.uk/en/investors/annual-report-2017/.
A copy of the Annual Report, together with copies of the relevant documents below, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM/.
The following documents have been circulated to registered shareholders of the Company:
- 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements;
- Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2018;
- Form of Proxy for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; and
- 2017 Corporate Responsibility Highlights.
Enquiries:
Susan Marsden
Company Secretary
intu properties plc
+ 44 207 887 7073