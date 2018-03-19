The company is noting its substantial investment in U.S. research and development as well as tools, has further hinted that it may establish U.S. manufacturing for its P-Series modules.Of all the companies involved in fight over the recently imposed Section 201 tariffs on PV modules, none has been as deeply involved or as affected by its outcome as SunPower. The PV cell and module maker offers the highest-efficiency solar panels on the market, but also some of the most expensive, and as such its products are hit more heavily by the ad valorem nature of the 30% tariffs on imports. SunPower manufactures ...

