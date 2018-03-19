Publicis.Sapient appoints Teresa Barreira as Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Publicis.Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, focused on partnering with clients to advance their business performance and sustained market relevance, has today announced the appointment of Teresa Barreira as Chief Marketing Officer.

Barreira is a senior leader with experience at consulting and technology firms including Deloitte, Accenture and IBM. She joins Publicis.Sapient from Deloitte Consulting, where she was Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over two decades of global, business-to-business marketing experience in the IT and professional services industries with expertise in brand building and reinvention, digital and agile marketing, omnichannel and client-centric strategies.

As CMO at Publicis.Sapient, Barreira will oversee the global marketing function across 100-plus offices, with responsibility for market strategy, client experience, brand and corporate communications.

Barreira will be a member of the Publicis.Sapient Executive Leadership Team, supporting business growth and working to solidify Publicis.Sapient's position as an industry leader in digital business transformation - bringing together the experience design, technology and consulting expertise of SapientRazorfish and Sapient Consulting.

The appointment marks the next step in Publicis.Sapient's focus on delivering clients' transformation initiatives through its unique combination of technology, data sciences, creativity and deep industry expertise. Barreira will report to Nigel Vaz, Publicis Groupe Executive Committee member, Global Lead digital business transformation and CEO of Publicis.Sapient International.

"Teresa has a tremendous track record as a senior leader with large technology and consulting firms, building strong market leadership and differentiation as well as leading high performance global teams. Her vast experience and wealth of expertise make her the perfect person to help drive Publicis.Sapient forward and to ensure our continued recognition as a market leader accelerating our clients' businesses by ensuring they successfully reimagine and transform their business for the digital age," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis.Sapient International.

Teresa Barreira commented: "I'm excited to join Publicis.Sapient at an important time in its evolution. Publicis.Sapient has an unmatched track record in helping businesses to reinvent themselves for the digital age. As the worlds of marketing, technology and consulting converge, and as clients look to keep pace with changing consumer expectations, partners in these efforts are more important than ever. I'm thrilled to be joining such a renowned market leader as Publicis.Sapient and for the opportunity to make significant impact for our clients at a time of such unprecedented opportunity."

About Publicis.Sapient

Publicis.Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, helps clients drive growth and efficiency and evolve the ways they work, in a world where consumer behavior and technology are catalyzing social and commercial change at an unprecedented pace. With 19,000 people and over 100 offices around the globe, our expertise spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and creative combined with our culture of innovation enables us to deliver on complex transformation initiatives that accelerate our clients' businesses through creating the products and services their customers expect. For more information, visitwww.publicis.sapient.com.

