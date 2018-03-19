sprite-preloader
GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 19

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

On 16 March 2018, awards were granted under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan ('SEP') and GKN Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') to the PDMRs set out below:

SEP awards

PDMRsNumber of SEP Shares awarded
Anne Stevens390,634
Jos Sclater231,144
Phil Swash261,193

SEP awards are subject to i) EPS performance targets relative to actual end market growth over a three year performance period and ii) the Board's assessment of successful shareholder value creation over the performance period. Any Shares that vest at the end of the performance period will be subject to an additional two-year holding period prior to release. The vesting of SEP awards is also subject to the Remuneration Committee's assessment of both the quality of earnings and EPS performance against shareholder expectations. Malus and clawback provisions will apply.

DBP awards

PDMRsNumber of DBP Shares awarded
Jos Sclater2,168
Phil Swash13,228

DBP awards represent 33% of the Company's annual bonus arrangements for 2017 that are compulsorily deferred and invested into Shares. Subject to the rules of the DBP, the Shares will normally be released after the announcement of the Company's annual results for the financial year following the year in which the award was granted. Malus provisions will apply to the award.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the SEP and DBP award and no payments are due on release of any Share under either of the awards.

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameAnne Stevens

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
390,634
Aggregated information


390,634
0
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/16
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameJos Sclater

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
231,144
Aggregated information


231,144
0
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/16
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
261,193
Aggregated information


261,193
0
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/16
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameJos Sclater

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Deferred Bonus Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
2,168
Aggregated information


2,168
0
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/16
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the GKN Deferred Bonus Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
13,228
Aggregated information


13,228
0
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/16
Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

19 March 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire