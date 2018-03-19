GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares') undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

On 16 March 2018, awards were granted under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan ('SEP') and GKN Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') to the PDMRs set out below:

SEP awards

PDMRs Number of SEP Shares awarded Anne Stevens 390,634 Jos Sclater 231,144 Phil Swash 261,193

SEP awards are subject to i) EPS performance targets relative to actual end market growth over a three year performance period and ii) the Board's assessment of successful shareholder value creation over the performance period. Any Shares that vest at the end of the performance period will be subject to an additional two-year holding period prior to release. The vesting of SEP awards is also subject to the Remuneration Committee's assessment of both the quality of earnings and EPS performance against shareholder expectations. Malus and clawback provisions will apply.

DBP awards

PDMRs Number of DBP Shares awarded Jos Sclater 2,168 Phil Swash 13,228

DBP awards represent 33% of the Company's annual bonus arrangements for 2017 that are compulsorily deferred and invested into Shares. Subject to the rules of the DBP, the Shares will normally be released after the announcement of the Company's annual results for the financial year following the year in which the award was granted. Malus provisions will apply to the award.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the SEP and DBP award and no payments are due on release of any Share under either of the awards.

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Anne Stevens

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

390,634 Aggregated information





390,634

0 Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/16 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

19 March 2018

