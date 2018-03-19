SMARC makes digital cockpit designs smarter

congatec a leading vendor of standardized and customized embedded computer boards and modules and global IT service provider Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) today introduce a next-gen automotive platform with SMARC 2.0 Computer-on-Modules. Launching as the first official conga-SA5 supported module, the Automotive Reference Platform (ARP) co-developed by Intel and Luxoft makes digital cockpit designs of next-generation vehicles smarter.

The new platform enables clustering of previously separately managed functions such as the head unit display, cockpit occupant monitoring and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). By utilizing standards based on the SMARC 2.0 Computer-on-Module, engineers will benefit from high design efficiency with a low NRE cost for core and maximum scalability ranging from low-cost to premium performance. This is built for both new and established mobility OEMs and their suppliers who develop hardware and software solutions for digital cockpit systems of next-generation vehicles.

The platform utilizes an Intel Atom E39xx processor based SMARC 2.0 module from congatec in combination with an Intel Cyclone V SoC FPGA with integrated ARM cores and MAX 10 FPGAs to provide unsurpassed design flexibility for extra connectivity options and hardware encoded preprocessing tasks. The platform allows multiple functions to be hosted on a single system, including ADAS through video data analytics on the basis of deep learning algorithms and artificial intelligence as well as occupant safety systems such as driver awareness sensing plus navigation, passenger infotainment and rear-seat entertainment.

"Together with Intel and Luxoft, we are accelerating the mainstream trend of multifunctional digital cockpit systems to operate on a single piece of hardware," explains Martin Danzer, Director of Product Management at congatec. "The new automotive platform is perfect to achieve this, especially since we also provide support for real-time virtualization technologies off the shelf."

"With cars gradually becoming autonomous, a host of opportunities to create intuitive and immersive experiences and services in the car is emerging," said Mikael Söderberg, Senior Technical Director, Automotive at Luxoft. "As such, we have created a flexible and powerful software platform on which both OEMs and their suppliers can build the digital cockpit systems of the future."

Features of the Automotive Reference Platform

The highly modular system design is powered by congatec SMARC 2.0 modules that are interchangeable and support multiple devices and architectures including the Intel Atom automotive processors for in-vehicle experiences and utilizes powerful Intel automotive-grade Cyclone V SoC FPGAs with integrated ARM cores and MAX 10 FPGAs providing unsurpassed design flexibility. The platform offers four independent on-board display interfaces with support for additional displays via expansion slots. Two HMSC connectors provide massive high-speed I/O extension capabilities. A wide variety of expansion boards is already available through the partner ecosystem, supporting all major existing and emerging automotive wired and wireless connectivity standards. An example is the dedicated Vehicle Interface Processor (VIP) expansion slot that accepts multiple architectures. A premium automotive analog/digital radio and onboard DSP solution rounds off the design capabilities of the modular platform.

The conga-SA5 based ARP is supported by Luxoft's PELUX Qt Automotive Suite Digital Cockpit software platform, a Linux based open source software platform that enables the flexible integration of third party applications into cars and minimizes the effort and cost for manufacturers deploying Linux based Digital Cockpit systems.

congatec offers its SMARC 2.0 module conga-SA5 in the following configurations:

Processor Cores Intel

Smart

Cache

[MB] Clock/

Burst

[GHz] TDP [W] Graphics

Execution

Units Intel Pentium N4200 4 2 1.1 2.5 6 18 Intel Celeron N3350 2 1 1.1 2.4 6 12 Intel Atom x7-E3950 4 2 1.6 2.0 12 18 Intel Atom x5-E3940 4 2 1.6 1.8 9 12 Intel Atom x5-E3930 2 1 1.3 1.8 6.5 12

More information about the conga-SA5 for the modular next-gen automotive platform from congatec and Luxoft can be found on the product page https://www.congatec.com/en/products/smarc/conga-sa5.html

About congatec

congatec is a leading supplier of industrial computer modules using the standard form factors COM Express, Qseven and SMARC as well as single board computers and customizing services. congatec's products can be used in a variety of industries and applications, such as industrial automation, medical, entertainment, transportation, telecommunication, test measurement and point-of-sale. Core knowledge and technical know-how includes unique extended BIOS features as well as comprehensive driver and board support packages. Following the design-in phase, customers are given support via extensive product lifecycle management. The company's products are manufactured by specialist service providers in accordance with modern quality standards. Headquartered in Deggendorf, Germany, congatec currently has entities in USA, Taiwan, China, Japan and Australia as well as United Kingdom, France, and the Czech Republic. More information is available on our website at www.congatec.com or via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

