SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond DGAP-News: SRV Group Plc / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission/Anleihe SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond 19.03.2018 / 17:51 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond SRV GROUP PLC - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2018, AT 17.30PM SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. SRV Group Plc ("SRV") issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 75 million. The four-year bond matures on 27 March 2022 and it carries a fixed annual interest of 4.875 percent. SRV will submit applications to have the bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The proceeds from the bond offering will be used for the partial repurchase of the existing notes due December 2018 and for general corporate purposes. OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) act as joint lead managers for the issue of the bond, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acts as Co-Manager. For further information, please contact: Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598 9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi www.srv.fi Contact for Investor Relations (Germany): Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com You can also find us on the social media: Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram 