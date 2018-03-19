Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland

Prosafe has signed a contract with BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('BP') for the provision of the Safe Caledonia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the Clair Ridge platform West of Shetland in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The five-month contract will commence end-May 2018 providing gangway connected operations to support hook up and commissioning activities.

Total value of the contract period is approximately USD 13.5 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

