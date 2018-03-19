sprite-preloader
5,248 Euro		-0,12
-2,24 %
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
19.03.2018 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland

Prosafe has signed a contract with BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('BP') for the provision of the Safe Caledonia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the Clair Ridge platform West of Shetland in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The five-month contract will commence end-May 2018 providing gangway connected operations to support hook up and commissioning activities.

Total value of the contract period is approximately USD 13.5 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 19 March 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 47 80 78 13

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)