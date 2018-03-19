INGENICO GROUP: Implementation of the share buyback program aimed to cover future free performance share plans and convertible and/or exchangeable bonds

Press Release Paris,

19th March 2018

Paris (France), March 19th, 2018 - Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) announces that it has appointed an investment services provider to purchase shares under its share buyback program authorized by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10th 2017.

This mandate, signed on March 19th, 2018, targets a maximum quantity of 1,000,000 Ingenico Group SA shares, representing approximately 1.6% of the share capital, at an average price not exceeding the limit set by the eleventh resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 10th, 2017. The repurchases of shares will occur under the said mandate over a period from March 20th, 2018 to April 30th, 2018 at the latest.

The shares purchased under this agreement are aimed to cover the company's future free performance share allocation plans and convertible and/or exchangeable bonds.

The description of the share buyback program (developed on pages 245 to 247 of the Ingenico Reference Document filed on March 29th, 2017 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D. 17-0248) and the text of the eleventh resolution are available on the Company's website www.ingenico.com - "Finance" section.

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

