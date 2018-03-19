sprite-preloader
19.03.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces the filing of its annual report on Form
20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontline.bm
or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of
our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place
Hamilton HM 08
Bermuda

or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

March 19, 2018
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:
Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/913290/000091329018000003/froltd-201720f.htm (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/913290/000091329018000003/froltd-201720f.htm)
Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2177404/840171.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)