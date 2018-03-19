Brazilian cryptoactive, MCash is launched in Zurich

Cryptoactive surpasses the 300,000 transactions registered mark in a private blockchain

SAO PAULO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Last weekend was launched in Zurich, Switzerland, MCash, a cryptoactive with Brazilian soul. MCash arrives with all its processing distributed into a private blockchain that already registers more than 300,000 transactions. The event was attended by around 200 guests, including Brazilians and foreigners, at the Park Hyatt Zurich, and was attended by Jonhnes Carvalho, CEO of Minerworld and creator of the currency, Cícero Saad, CEO of Minertech, and the consultant and entrepreneur Otavio Sa, as well as an international speaker.

In its first phase of testing, the asset - distributed as a reward for activities carried out with the company - was also used by Minerworld's network of entrepreneurs during the months of November 2017 and March 2018. "We want to exploit blockchain technology to the fullest and we are going deeper into several fronts, such as mining, trade, portfolio management, the development of an exchange and the dissemination of this type of digital asset to the trade", said Jonhnes Carvalho.

"As proof of the confidence in the business, Minercash has surpassed the mark of 300 thousand transactions registered in private blockchain, in about 21 thousand portfolios. We have done a great job in South America and now we want to take MCash to the whole world. 2018 is the year of the revolution for all of us", said Cicero Saad, CEO of Minertech.

Through MCash, Minerworld proposes the absence of fees, transaction speed, controlled validation, limited issuance (1 billion units), and ease of implementation in e-commerce. Minerchain promotes instant transactions with 500 times greater efficiency than the traditional model.

The MCash launching comes in addition to a series of initiatives undertaken by Minerworld recently. Among the consolidated projects are the inauguration in January of an own mining park in Hernandarias, Paraguay, with potential to operate up to 12,000 machines, and the Miner360 business platform. The main objective of Minertech is to be the largest mining company in Latin America in mining potential within two years.

About Minerworld

Minerworld Company is an investment management company in the digital currency market. It is currently headquartered in the city of Hernandarias, in Paraguay, where the company has its own mining park.

In the development of its investment management activity, the company operates in the segments of bitcoin mining, digital coin mining, trading (buying and selling digital coins), investment in new currencies and new technologies.

The company is a partner of Bitofertas, a public platform for the purchase and sale of Bitcoins, which through an easy-to-use application is already available in more than 2,000 commercial establishments throughout Brazil, which represents a milestone in the market.

