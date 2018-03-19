Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Copper Sulfate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of copper sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global copper sulfate market is experiencing strong demand from end-user industries such as agriculture, construction, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals due to the rise in production in these industries," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, the market is experiencing a surge in M&A by global suppliers to enhance their geographical footprint and market share," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Copper Sulfate Market:

Rise in focus of suppliers in the quality enhancement of industrial and feed grades

Increase in vertical integration by global suppliers

Growing production of copper sulfate from mineral rocks

The rise in focus of suppliers in the quality enhancement of industrial and feed grades:

Leading suppliers in the copper sulfate market space are increasingly focusing on providing copper sulfate with enhanced grades that adhere to the industry standards as set by organizations such as FDA (US). Moreover, the suppliers are trying to achieve 99.99% of purity of copper sulfate in industrial and feed grade through various testing techniques such as Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometry. The enhancement of grades mainly focuses on reducing toxicity by eliminating impurities such as Fe and Ni. This will further increase the quality of end-products.

Increase in vertical integration by global suppliers:

Several suppliers in this market space are increasingly focusing on vertical integration. This is mainly because vertical integration offers the assurance of supply in the production of raw materials such as sulfuric acid and it also helps in reducing the overall operational expenditure of suppliers. Moreover, it also enables standardization of raw materials thereby adherence to industrial and reagent grades.

Growing production of copper sulfate from mineral rocks:

Suppliers are increasingly producing copper sulfate from mineral rocks rather than producing it from copper scrap. This is because copper sulfate that is produced from copper scraps contains a high amount of toxins such as dioxin. Moreover, organizations such as the US FDA are restricting the use of copper sulfate that is manufactured from copper scraps as feed grade. This, in turn, is driving suppliers in this market space to shift their manufacturing source toward mineral rocks.

