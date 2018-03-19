Nitinat Minerals Corp.: Nitinat Provides Update on the Carscallen Gold Property

TORONTO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its press release dated March 12, 2018 whereby Nitinat Minerals Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:NZZ) (Frankfurt:04U1) announced its option to acquire four (4) additional claims (collectively, the "Claims") abutting the western boundaries of the Corporation's current mining claims in Carscallen Township, Ontario (the "Carscallen Gold Property"), the Corporation is pleased to provide additional information pertaining to the Claims.

The Corporation intends to implement an exploration program for the Claims to fully explore the potential of the Claims. The "preliminary technical appraisal" provided herein, along with the geophysics that the Corporation intends to undertake, will identify potential drill targets. The property encompassing the Claims is of particular interest in that surface exploration to date on the Claims has shown the existence of historic surface mining and sampling. The Corporation is currently assessing the most economical and efficient route, taking advantage of the available database, to develop a work program with the related timelines.

The following "preliminary technical appraisal" is the initial professional summarization of the Corporation's geologist from which an initial work plan will be prepared:

Eastern Extent of the Property Package : Regional geological information for the eastern area of the property package includes a 70m to 230m strike extent mafic intrusion, possible structurally controlled, with a NNW-SSE orientation and about 200m wide, tapering towards the extremities. Three small historical shafts are found within this area of the property package and appear along strike with the regionally mapped geological units. The property has unverified grab sample results, with supporting photographic evidence of structurally controlled vein quartz intrusions as well as evidence of vein swarming.

: There is an approximately 10 km strike extend without any geological information between the eastern and western areas. Western Extent of the Property Package : In this area a number of unverified sampling positions have been identified from historical records. The geological interpretation related to these sampling positions has never been described however there appears to be alignment of sampling positions suggesting structural control. The work program should include the mapping and interpretation of the gold hosted sampling positions with the intention of updating the geological model for more targeted exploration activities.

: In this area a number of unverified sampling positions have been identified from historical records. The geological interpretation related to these sampling positions has never been described however there appears to be alignment of sampling positions suggesting structural control. The work program should include the mapping and interpretation of the gold hosted sampling positions with the intention of updating the geological model for more targeted exploration activities. Geological Model: Pioneering work done on a geological model for the region has been developed on neighbouring mines. The following geological setting is proposed:

The TWM (Timmins West Mine) is located along a NE trending contact zone. The contact zone is within the interface between the southern metavolcanics rock, separated from the northern metasediments by an unconformity. Steeply dipping unconformities are associated with folding and shearing and may be associated with gold mineralization. In addition to the mineralized shear zone, there are pyroxenite-rich as well as synite-type intrusives. The mineralization is also associated with multi-pulse quartz-carbonate-tourmaline and albite veins with sulphide (pyrite) alteration haloes. Disseminated pyrite mineralization is associated with these veins.

"The Corporation is very pleased to be moving forward on the technical side of things," stated Mr. Herb Brugh, the President of the Corporation. "The Corporation is confident that with the experienced team that it has assembled, the Carscallen Gold Property will be fully exploited to its fullest potential."

The Carscallen Gold Property is located 25 kms west of the City of Timmins and 7 kilometers north of the Lakeshore Gold's Timmins Mine which produced an aggregate of 185,600 ounces in 2014.

The Qualified Person for the Carscallen Gold Property is John A. Gould, B.Sc. University of the Witwatersrand (Geology, Physics and Chemistry) Potchefstroom

Corporation contact:

Herb Brugh, President and Director

Tel: 416.216.0964

Forward Looking Statements

