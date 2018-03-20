Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky- the Success and Leadership Summit for Women Announces Key Speakers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --House of Rose Professional (HORP) Pte. Ltd. today announced that close to25 C Suite leaders from the world's most successful companies including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc. would take the lead at the2018 Middle East Editionof itsBreak the ceiling touch the sky- the success and leadership summit for women/b>, to be held on April 11, 2018 at the Oberoi in Dubai, UAE.

The 2018 Middle East EditionofBreak the ceiling touch the sky is a one day forum of keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions and will be led by25 C suite leaders includingDr.Dalya Al Muthanna,President & CEO of GE Gulf;Luciano Poli,President-- Dow Chemical India, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (IMET);Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Directorfor MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser;Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President -- Technology for Oracle, Middle East and Africa;Max Amen,General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa;Sanjiv Kakkar,Executive Vice President, Unilever MENA, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus; Carrie Niggli;Senior director of customer development for Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company;Sheena Ganesh;Global Controller - Shell Business Operations, Country Controller - UAE, KSA;Banali Malhotra,Director, Marketing, RAKBANK;Bakr Darwish,Gulf HRAssociate Director and Arabian Peninsula Talent Management Leader, Procter & Gamble;Ada Perniceni,Partner, A.T. Kearney Middle East;Noha Hefny,Consultant, UN Women,Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Sarah's Foundation for Social Development;Soha Ellaithy,Senior Director, Gulf Area Office at Save the Children;Reem Alsalem, Consultant on Humanitarian and refugee issues,David Denman, Chief Operating Officer, Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla andMariam Farag,Head of CSR at MBC Group.

Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky enables leaders attending the summit to learn, network and achieve and supports the advancement of women to higher levels of leadership. Participating Companies can enable gender diversity within their organizations and enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. Over 2200 leaders from 200 Organizations have been trained at the summit in the last two plus years. For the Middle East, it offers a unique opportunity for Companies to support their women leaders and learn best practices for success from the world's best companies.

AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and Food Industry AsiaandFrench Business Council, Dubai & Northern Emiratesare supporting askey Industry Partnersfor the Middle East Edition of the summit.Coca-Colais a world sponsor of the summit, andProcter & GambleandCotyInc. are Gold sponsors.

Theresa Weber, Executive Director, AmCham Abu Dhabicommented,"AmCham Abu Dhabi has always been a strong supporter of gender diversity. Our Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower women to be leaders in their fields, and to promote their participation in business. AmCham Abu Dhabi is glad to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Skyand support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Max Amen, General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, in charge of Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa,shared,"Women are our core consumers. We are honored to have the opportunity to not only serve women as our consumers but also play a role in supporting women leadership on our business as well. The opportunity to partner with Break the ceiling touch the skyis representing this commitment to gender diversity and its positive impact."

ConcludedAnthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professionaland best-selling author of the bookBreak the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational womenwhich inspired the summit:"The2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b>is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to support gender diversity, learn and share best practices for success, grow their women leaders and benefit from the proven positive impact on business return on investment (ROI), innovation and social impact."

For full details on the 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyplease visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose ProfessionalPte. Ltd.is based in Singapore and operates across three segments -People,Public Relations and Publishing.

For clarifications/ inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email:anthony@houseofroseprofessional.comor call +65 83322017