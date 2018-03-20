Essity Publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2017

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, has today published itsAnnual and Sustainability Reportfor 2017, available onwww.essity.com. On the company website you will also find a video featuring President and CEO Magnus Groth presenting 2017 in brief.

"The listing of Essity on Nasdaq Stockholm on June 15, 2017, resulting from the split of SCA,has shown the value of two strong listed companies. Through the split and the acquisitionof the leading medical solutions company BSN medical, we created Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company. In 2017, we increased our net sales and improved profitability," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2017 will be distributed to shareholders, who has so requested, starting the week of March 26, 2018.

Future reports

In 2018, interim reports will be published on April 27, July 19 and October 29.

NB: This information is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 20, 2018, at 8:00 CET.

