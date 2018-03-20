Sampo Oyj: Change in Björn Wahlroos' Shareholding in Sampo

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 March 2018 at 9:35 am

Change in Björn Wahlroos' Shareholding in Sampo

Sampo's Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroos has informed the company that he has transferred 7.9 million Sampo A shares to companies in which he exercises controlling power. Furthermore, he has donated a total of 506,000 Sampo shares to members of his family and transferred 1.6 million shares to a company in which his children exercise controlling power.

Following these transfers, Björn Wahlroos and companies in which he exercises controlling power own 8.3 million Sampo shares, amounting to 1.5 per cent of all outstanding shares of Sampo plc. Before the transactions, Wahlroos owned 10.4 million Sampo shares corresponding to approximately 1.9 per cent of all outstanding shares.

More information on the transfers has been supplied in disclosures that have been published today in accordance with the market abuse regulation. The disclosures are available at www.sampo.com/releases (http://www.sampo.com/releases).



