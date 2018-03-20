ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Management Change



Effective 31 March 2018 Jakob Stausholm, Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer will leave A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.



Management (the Executive Board) will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, Vice CEO Claus V. Hemmingsen, Vincent Clerc, Søren Toft and Morten Engelstoft.



Jakob Stausholm joined A.P. Møller - Mærsk in 2012 as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer in Maersk Line and was appointed Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer and member of the Executive Board 1 December 2016.





Copenhagen, 20 March 2018





Contact persons:



Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel. +45 3363 3607



Head of External Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901















