ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Management Change
Effective 31 March 2018 Jakob Stausholm, Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer will leave A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.
Management (the Executive Board) will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, Vice CEO Claus V. Hemmingsen, Vincent Clerc, Søren Toft and Morten Engelstoft.
Jakob Stausholm joined A.P. Møller - Mærsk in 2012 as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer in Maersk Line and was appointed Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer and member of the Executive Board 1 December 2016.
Copenhagen, 20 March 2018
Contact persons:
Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel. +45 3363 3607
Head of External Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669288
