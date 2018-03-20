sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,974 Euro		+0,048
+0,40 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,987
11,989
11:19
11,986
11,99
11:19
20.03.2018 | 11:12
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Helaba dual covered 5yr + 10yr

Post-stabilisation notice

20th March 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Helaba

EUR 750mn Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2023

EUR 500mn Public Sector Pfandbrief due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba)
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1793271716 - 2023
XS1793273092 - 2028
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 750,000,000 due 2023
EUR 500,000,000 due 2028
Description:0.25% due 2023
0.875% due 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole
Deutsche Bank AG
DZ Bank
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
UniCredit Bank AG
NORD/LB

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire