COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Helaba dual covered 5yr + 10yr

Post-stabilisation notice
20th March 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Helaba
EUR 750mn Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2023
EUR 500mn Public Sector Pfandbrief due 2028
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba)
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1793271716 - 2023
XS1793273092 - 2028
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000 due 2023
EUR 500,000,000 due 2028
|Description:
|0.25% due 2023
0.875% due 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole
Deutsche Bank AG
DZ Bank
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
UniCredit Bank AG
NORD/LB
