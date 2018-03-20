COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Helaba dual covered 5yr + 10yr

Post-stabilisation notice

20th March 2018

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Helaba

EUR 750mn Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2023

EUR 500mn Public Sector Pfandbrief due 2028

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS1793271716 - 2023

XS1793273092 - 2028 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 due 2023

EUR 500,000,000 due 2028 Description: 0.25% due 2023

0.875% due 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole

Deutsche Bank AG

DZ Bank

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen

UniCredit Bank AG

NORD/LB

