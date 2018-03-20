Martti Nurminen to be Appointed as CFO of Solteq Plc

HELSINKI, March, 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

M.Sc. (Econ) Martti Nurminen (b. 1979) has been appointed Solteq Plc's CFO as from April 18th, 2018. Nurminen has many years of experience in various financial leadership positions at ICT sector. He has background of acting as CFO of Affecto Plc. Before that he has worked in various financial management positions e.g. at IBM.

The current CFO of Solteq Plc., Antti Kärkkäinen, will leave his position latest April 30th, 2018 as announced by the stock exchange release dated February 6th, 2018.

Solteq in brief:

Solteq is a Nordic industry independent IT and software house that specialises in business solutions. We offer total solutions for both business enhancement by means of digitalisation and for omnicommerce: from back end processes all the way to the customer's purchasing experience and from supply chain management to digital marketing. Our more than 500 experts, who work in five countries, develop and implement solutions for clients in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. In 2017 Solteq's net sales amounted to 62 million euro.

