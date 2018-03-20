Active-Investors: Free Research Report as TransUnion's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 16% and Adjusted EPS Gained 13%

Stock Monitor: Reis Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

TransUnion's total revenues jumped 16% to $506.1 million compared to $435.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $487.6 million.

During Q4 2017, TransUnion's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $196 million, reflecting an increase of 16% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat at 38.8% in the reported quarter compared to the year ago same period.

For Q4 2017, TransUnion's net income attributable to common shareholders was $245 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $50 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were significantly impacted by the estimated tax provision benefits of approximately $174 million from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA).

TransUnion's adjusted diluted EPS were $0.50, an increase of 13% from $0.44 in Q4 2016. The Company's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.49.

For the full year FY17, TransUnion's total revenues rose 13% to $1.93 billion compared to $1.70 billion in FY16.

During FY17, TransUnion's net income attributable to common shareholders was $441 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared to $121 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in FY16. The increases in net income and diluted EPS were significantly impacted by the estimated tax provision benefits from the TCJA.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, TransUnion's US Information Services (USIS) segment's revenues jumped 16% to $312 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's Online Data Services unit's revenues totaled $200 million, reflecting a growth of 18% from the year ago comparable period. The USIS segment's Marketing Services unit's revenues gained 14% to $51 million in the reported quarter, and its Decision Services unit's revenues came in at $61 million, reflecting an increase of 15% compared to Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the USIS segment's operating income was $75 million, reflecting an increase of 10% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted operating income gained 11% to $103 million.

During Q4 2017, TransUnion's International segment's revenues advanced 12% to $96 million. The segment recorded developed markets revenues of $33 million, up 15% on a y-o-y basis, while emerging markets revenues were $63 million, up 10% compared to the year ago corresponding period. The segment recorded an operating income of $17 million in Q4 2017, down 25% on a y-o-y basis, while its adjusted operating income increased 6% to $31 million.

During Q4 2017, TransUnion's Consumer Interactive segment's revenues were $115 million, reflecting an increase of 18% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenues in the reported quarter included $4 million of incremental credit monitoring revenues due to a breach at a competitor. The segment's operating income surged 24% to $54 million, while its adjusted operating income totaled $56 million, up 23% compared to the year ago same period. The Consumer Interactive segment's operating income and adjusted operating income for Q4 2017 included $4 million of incremental credit monitoring revenues due to a breach at a competitor.

Cash Matters

At December 31, 2017, TransUnion's cash and cash equivalents were $116 million compared to $182 million at December 31, 2016. The Company's total debt, including the current portion of long-term debt, was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2017, compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2016, primarily due to financing acquisitions made during 2017.

For FY17, TransUnion's cash provided by operating activities increased to $468 million compared to $390 million in FY16, primarily due to the increase in operating performance.

Outlook

For the full year FY18, TransUnion is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $2.12 billion and $2.14 billion. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $817 million and $832 million, and its adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the band of $2.26 and $2.31.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, TransUnion is projecting revenues to be in the range of $503 million and $508 million. The Company is anticipating adjusted EBITDA to be between $187 million and $190 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $0.51 and $0.52.

Dividend Policy

TransUnion's Board of Directors approved a dividend policy, pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock with a targeted annual payout of 10% to 15% of adjusted diluted EPS, which equates to approximately $0.30 per share based on the mid-point of the annual guidance. The Company expects to commence paying dividends pursuant to this policy in Q2 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, TransUnion's stock was marginally down 0.91%, ending the trading session at $58.66.

Volume traded for the day: 800.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.88%; previous three-month period - up 5.90%; past twelve-month period - up 54.61%; and year-to-date - up 6.73%

After yesterday's close, TransUnion's market cap was at $10.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 41.87.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors