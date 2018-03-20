Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Baidu's Quarterly Sales Surged 29%; Non-GAAP Earnings Advanced 14%

Stock Monitor: Points Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIDU. Baidu reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 13, 2018. The leading Chinese language Internet search provider outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Points International Ltd (NASDAQ: PCOM), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Baidu. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PCOM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Baidu most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIDU

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Baidu's total revenues surged 29% to RMB 23.6 billion ($3.62 billion) compared to revenue of RMB 18. billion in Q4 2016. The Company's online marketing revenues were RMB 20.4 billion ($3.14 billion) in the reported quarter, representing a 26% increase on a y-o-y basis. Baidu's reported revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of RMB 23.05 billion.

During Q4 2017, Baidu's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were RMB 3.6 billion ($558 million), representing an increase of 9% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses rose 25% to RMB 3.7 billion ($569 million), primarily due to the growth of R&D personnel-related cost.

For Q4 2017, Baidu reported operating profit of RMB 4.8 billion ($734 million), representing a 118% increase compared to operating profit of RMB 2.9 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating profit soared 104% on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter to RMB 5.8 billion ($884 million).

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.2 billion ($639 million) in Q4 2017, representing a 1% over Q4 2016 net income attributable to the Company of $4.1 billion. Baidu's reported quarter diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 12.38 ($1.90) compared to RMB 11.40 in the year ago corresponding period.

During Q4 2017, the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.2 billion ($804) million, reflecting a 14% on a y-o-y basis, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 15 ($2.29). The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of RMB 13.38.

For full year (FY) 2017, Baidu's total revenues gained 20% to RMB 84.8 billion ($13.03 billion) compared to $70.5 billion in FY16.

For FY17, net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.3 billion ($2.81 billion), representing a 57% increase on a y-o-y basis, and diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ADS amounted to RMB 52 ($8.06). The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 22.3 billion ($3.42 billion), representing a 68% increase compared to the year ago same period, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 64 ($9.79).

Operating Results

At the end of Q4 2017, Baidu had approximately 460,000 active online marketing customers, representing 2% growth on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue per online marketing customer was approximately RMB 44,300 ($6,800), up 25% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2107, Baidu's traffic acquisition cost was RMB 2.5 billion ($387 million), representing 10.7% of total revenues, compared to 14.5% in Q4 2016. The Company's Bandwidth costs as a component were RMB 1.4 billion ($215 million), representing 5.9% of total revenues compared to 6.8% in the prior year's comparable quarter. Baidu's content costs were RMB 3.8 billion ($577 million) in Q4 2017, representing 15.9% of total revenues compared to 14.1% in Q4 2016 and this was attributed to iQIYI's increased content costs.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Baidu had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of RMB 100.5 billion ($15.44 billion). The Company's net operating cash inflow was RMB 10.0 billion ($1.53 billion) and capital expenditures were RMB 1.2 billion ($183 million) in Q4 2017.

For FY17, Baidu's met operating cash inflow was RMB 32.9 billion ($5.05 billion) and capital expenditures were RMB 4.8 billion ($735 million).

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Baidu is forecasting net revenues to be between RMB19.86 billion ($3.05 billion), and RMB20.97 billion ($3.22 billion), representing a 25% to 32% growth on a y-o-y basis. Excluding disposed businesses, such as mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, the guidance represents a 29% to 36% increase compared to the year ago same period.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Baidu's stock fell 3.64%, ending the trading session at $252.83.

Volume traded for the day: 3.09 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.76 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.87%; previous three-month period - up 9.06%; past twelve-month period - up 43.15%; and year-to-date - up 7.95%

After yesterday's close, Baidu's market cap was at $87.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.54.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors