Active-Investors: Wired News - Zosano Reports Enrollment Milestone in its M207-ADAM Study

M207 for Treatment of Migraines

Migraines are severe, recurring, and painful headaches. As per the American Migraine Association, Migraines affect around 36 million Americans, or approximately 12% of the total population.

Zosano's lead development candidate, M207, has been designed to provide pain relief in the treatment of migraine attacks. M207 is basically Zosano's proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan. It is delivered utilizing the Company's ADAM technology, which comprises titanium micro projections coated with the drug. ADAM technology delivers zolmitriptan by penetrating the stratum corneum, which allows the drug to be absorbed into the microcapillary system of the skin.

M207 Achieved Endpoints in ZOTRIP Trial

In February 2017, Zosano declared that M207 has achieved statistically significant results in the recently completed ZOTRIP trial. The ZOTRIP pivotal efficacy study was a multicenter, double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial comparing three doses (1.0mg, 1.9mg, and 3.8mg) of M207 for a single migraine attack. In this trial, the 3.8mg dose met its secondary endpoints of pain freedom at 45 minutes and 1 hour and showed durability of effect on pain freedom at 24 and 48 hours.

M207 ADAM Study Design

M207-ADAM is an open label study that aims to assess the safety of 3.8mg dose of zolmitriptan in migraine patients who have historically experienced at least 2 migraines per month. It must be noted that patients enrolled in this study, are expected to treat a minimum of two migraines per month, with no limits for maximum treatments.

In this study, Zosano plans to evaluate a minimum of 150 patients for six months, and 50 patients for a year at nearly 31 sites in the US. In fact, the Company may even choose to enroll more than the required number of patients. This would help Zosano guarantee a robust data set and achieve the requisite number of evaluable patients completing 6 and 12 months.

Study Objective and Major Updates

The primary aim of the M207-ADAM study is to evaluate the safety of repetitive usage of M207 over 6 and 12 months. The main updates about the study are given below:

So far, a total of 103 patients have qualified and received the study drug.

In addition to that, 77 other patients have signed consents and are enrolled in the 2-week run-in evaluation period.

The patients in this study have treated 278 migraines since initiation.

Study Completion Expected by the End of the Year

Dr. Donald Kellerman, Zosano's Vice President - Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, stated his pleasure on the study's progress. He acknowledged that the clinical investigators are working well on patient recruitment and follow-up. He believes that the enrollment of the 100th patient is an important milestone in the M207-ADAM study.

The clinical investigators will continue enrollment to reach a sufficient number of patients so that about 150 patients complete six months. However, the clinical completion of the study will happen only after 50 subjects have completed a year. Dr. Kellerman was positive that by the end of the year, at least 50 of these patients will complete the study and will have treated at least two migraines per month.

Improved Investor Sentiment

The announcement about 100th patient enrollment in the M207-ADAM study went well with Zosano's investors as it takes the Company one step closer to the development of M207. Zosano's shares were up 14% premarket on the day of announcement.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Zosano Pharma's stock declined 4.53%, ending the trading session at $16.65.

Volume traded for the day: 524.70 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 287.21%; previous three-month period - up 24.25%; and year-to-date - up 60.10%

After yesterday's close, Zosano Pharma's market cap was at $29.14 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors