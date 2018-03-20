Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Weibo's Quarterly Revenue Soared 77%; Adjusted EPS Rocketed 88%

Stock Monitor: Bitauto Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ: WB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WB. Weibo reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 13, 2018. The leading Chinese Social Media Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Weibo. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BITA

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Weibo most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Weibo's net revenues soared 77% to $377.4 million compared to $212.7 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $365 million.

During Q4 2017, Weibo's advertising and marketing revenues totaled $332.3 million, up 77% compared to $187.9 million for Q4 2016. The Company's advertising and marketing revenues from small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and key accounts were $294.0 million compared to $163.2 million for the year earlier same quarter, reflecting an increase of 80% on a y-o-y basis. Weibo's VAS revenues totaled $45.1 million compared to $24.9 million for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Weibo's costs and expenses totaled $232.2 million, up 56% compared to $149.1 million for Q4 2016. The increase in costs and expenses was primarily attributable to more marketing and development expenditures incurred and higher turnover tax costs, resulting from higher revenues. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP costs and expenses were $220.0 million compared to $139.2 million for the year earlier same quarter.

Weibo's income from operations surged 128% to $145.3 million for Q4 2017 compared to $63.7 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP income from operations was $157.5 million compared to $73.5 million for the year earlier corresponding quarter.

Weibo's non-operating income was $1.7 million for Q4 2017 compared to a non-operating loss of $21.3 million for Q4 2016.The Company's non-operating loss for Q4 2016 mainly resulted from $24.2 million impairment on investments, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Net income attributable to Weibo was $131.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $43.0 million, or $0.19. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $146.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $77.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the year earlier same quarter. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.58 per share.

For FY17, Weibo reported net revenues of $1.15 billion, up 76% compared to $655.8 million in FY16.

Net income attributable to Weibo for FY17 was $352.6 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $108.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $405.7 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $183.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $1.79 billion compared to $396.0 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments was attributed to earnings as well as the net proceeds received from the issuance of $900 million convertible senior notes.

For Q4 2017, Weibo's cash provided by operating activities was $198.3 million, capital expenditures totaled $9.0 million, and depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses amounted to $4.5 million.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Weibo is forecasting net revenues to be between $335 million and $345 million, which assumes an average exchange rate of 6.50 RMB to US$1.00.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Weibo's stock was slightly up 0.40%, ending the trading session at $133.56.

Volume traded for the day: 1.20 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 31.16%; previous six-month period - up 25.87%; past twelve-month period - up 161.37%; and year-to-date - up 29.09%

After yesterday's close, Weibo's market cap was at $29.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 86.06.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors