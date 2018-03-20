sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,08 Euro		-0,71
-0,83 %
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,00
85,02
13:38
84,99
85,01
13:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC130,000,00 %
SAP SE85,08-0,83 %