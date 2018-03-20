New solutions will help enable digital supply chains by improving materials flow and lowering costs

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) plan to co-innovate, co-develop and jointly go to market with extended planning solutions based on SAP S/4HANA for the manufacturing industry. This collaboration will expand the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA and help companies optimize return on investment (ROI) with more responsive, real-time digital supply chains.

The co-developed solutions will augment Demand Driven MRP planning capabilities with predictive materials requirements planning (MRP) functionality in SAP S/4HANA. This will help provide fast and simple MRP simulations that support analyses and forecasts including capacity issues, component demands for negotiations with suppliers, engineering changes and evaluation of the impact of demand changes or supply disruptions. The solutions will expand SAP's portfolio for digital supply chain and planning.

Accenture's team of experts will provide best practices, business case analysis and deployment support capabilities to accelerate customer adoption of Demand Driven MRP in the supply chain management space.

"Because today's consumers expect short lead times and higher flexibility when ordering products, it's time for product companies to change the status quo," said Eric Schaeffer, senior managing director and head of Accenture's Industrial practice. "Working with SAP at the development level and combining the power of SAP S4/HANA with Accenture's industry knowledge and best practices, we can help clients transform into lean, agile intelligent enterprises that gain more control and clarity over their operations."

Hans Thalbauer, senior vice president of Digital Supply Chain and IoT at SAP, said, "We believe this work will expand our joint solution portfolio built on SAP S/4HANA. Collaborating with Accenture, we plan to offer customers exciting new planning capabilities, while supporting real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility and responsiveness."

Today's announcements builds on an initiative the two companies announced in January 2016 for a comprehensive program of ongoing collaboration on core development and go-to-market execution for SAP S/4HANA.

