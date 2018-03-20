U.S. Marijuana Company Joins Hands With Canadian Marijuana Producer
News flash, my friends! One of Canada's largest marijuana companies, Cronos Groups Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), has just joined hands with one of America's popular marijuana brands, MedMen Enterprises. (otherwise known as MM Enterprises USA, LLC).
The former is the only Canadian marijuana company publicly listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The latter is a privately held U.S. company planning to list on a Canadian stock exchange. The Cronos-MedMen joint venture is consequential; let me explain.
After the news was made public on Monday morning, Cronos stock shot.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
News flash, my friends! One of Canada's largest marijuana companies, Cronos Groups Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), has just joined hands with one of America's popular marijuana brands, MedMen Enterprises. (otherwise known as MM Enterprises USA, LLC).
The former is the only Canadian marijuana company publicly listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The latter is a privately held U.S. company planning to list on a Canadian stock exchange. The Cronos-MedMen joint venture is consequential; let me explain.
After the news was made public on Monday morning, Cronos stock shot.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...