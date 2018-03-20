Amazon is considering buying store sites from Toys R Us after the company announced its decision to wind down operations last week. Should such a transaction materialise, then according to Bloomberg the online giant was not interested in maintaining the Toys R Us brand and was planning instead to use the space for its own purposes. It was believed that the digital retailer wanted to use the stores to improve its physical presence on Main Street, although it was still unclear exactly how many it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...