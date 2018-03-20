Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: PepsiCo's Quarterly Earnings Increased 9.17%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PEP. On February 13, 2018, PepsiCo reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2017. The Company met or exceeded most of its financial goals in Q4 FY17 and full year 2017 amidst the dynamic retail environment and rapidly shifting consumer landscape. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

PepsiCo's total revenues reached $19.53 billion for Q4 FY17, a slight increase of 0.06% from $19.52 billion in Q4 FY16. In this quarter, PepsiCo's organic revenue growth was 2.3%, which excluded the impacts of foreign exchange translation, structural changes and the 53rd reporting week in the prior year. The reported total revenue number surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $19.44 billion.

During Q4 FY17, PepsiCo's cost of sales was $9.08 billion compared to $8.94 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 1.49%. The Company's gross profit fell 1.15% to $10.45 billion in the reported quarter from $10.57 billion in the year ago comparable quarter. The Company's operating profit advanced 8.9% to $2.59 billion in the quarter under review from $2.38 billion in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Net loss attributable to PepsiCo was $710 million for Q4 FY17 compared to a net income attributable to PepsiCo of $1.4 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted net loss attributable per common share was $0.50 in Q4 FY17 compared to net income per common share of $0.97 in Q4 FY16. The reported earnings included the commodity mark-to-market impact, restructuring and impairment charges and provisional net tax expense related to the new US Tax Act. PepsiCo's adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS), excluding non-recurring items, increased 9.17% to $1.31 in Q4 FY17 from $1.2 in Q4 FY16. Adjusted DEPS was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 per share.

For the year ending December 30, 2017, PepsiCo's total revenues were $63.53 billion, an increase of 1.16% from $62.8 billion in FY16. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $4.86 billion in FY17, a decrease of 23.26% from $6.33 billion in FY16. The Company's net income attributable per common share was $3.38 in the reported year, 22.48% lower than $4.36 in the previous year. The Company's adjusted DEPS for full year 2017, excluding special items was $5.23, up 7.84% from $4.85 in FY16.

PepsiCo's Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the Frito-Lay North America segment's net revenues were $4.83 billion, a decline of 1.27% y-o-y. This segment's operating profit was $1.4 billion for the quarter ending December 30, 2017, compared to $1.41 billion for the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 0.57%.

For Q4 FY17, the Quaker Foods North America segment's net revenues dipped 5.03% to $774 million on a y-o-y basis. In this quarter, this segment's operating profit declined 5.58% to $186 million from $197 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the North America Beverages segment's net revenues fell 6.14% to $5.9 billion on a y-o-y basis. In this quarter, this segment generated an operating profit of $491 million, a decrease of 28.74% from $689 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 2017, the Latin America segment generated net revenues of $2.44 billion, an increase of 5.92% y-o-y. This segment's operating profit advanced 19.73% to $267 million in the quarter ending December 30, 2017, from $223 million for the same period last year.

For Q4 FY17, the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa segment's net revenues jumped 10.86% to $3.7 billion on a y-o-y basis. This segment's operating profit dipped 0.32% to $315 million in the reported quarter from $316 million in the year ago same quarter.

During Q4 FY17, the Asia, Middle-East, and North Africa segment's net revenues were $1.89 billion, a slight increase of 0.11% from previous year's same quarter. This segment generated an operating profit of $328 million in Q4 FY17, which is almost 2.73 times the operating profit of $120 million reported in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

PepsiCo had cash and cash equivalents of $10.61 billion as on December 30, 2017, 15.85% higher than $9.16 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the twelve months ending December 30, 2017, PepsiCo's net cash provided by operating activities was $9.99 billion, a decline of 6.36% from $10.67 billion in the same period last year. The Company had a free cash flow of $7.29 billion at the end of FY17.

The Company's long-term debt obligations increased 12.45% to $33.8 billion as on December 30, 2017, from $30.05 billion as on December 31, 2016.

PepsiCo's incurred capital expenditures of $2.97 billion in FY17, a decrease of 2.34% from $3.04 billion in FY16. The Company generated $267 million from divestitures in the reported year, up 214.12% from $85 million in the previous year. PepsiCo paid cash dividends of $4.47 billion in FY17, an increase of 5.80% from $4.23 billion in FY16.

Outlook

For full year 2018, PepsiCo expects organic revenues growth to be at least in-line with the 2017 growth rate. The Company expects currency fluctuations to have a neutral effect on revenue and EPS in FY18. PepsiCo expects core non-GAAP EPS to be $5.70 in 2018, up 9% from $5.23 in FY17.

PepsiCo declared a 15% increase in its annualized dividend per share to $3.71 from $3.22 per share, effective from the dividend to be paid in June 2018. The Company intends to return $7 billion to shareholders in FY18. Of which, $5 billion are expected to be paid as dividends and $2 billion as share repurchases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, PepsiCo's stock dropped 1.15%, ending the trading session at $110.36.

Volume traded for the day: 4.19 million shares.

After yesterday's close, PepsiCo's market cap was at $157.19 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry.

