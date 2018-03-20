Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Occidental's Q4 Results Outshone Estimates

Stock Monitor: Abraxas Petroleum Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Occidental's revenues improved to $3.49 billion from $2.79 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter topped market expectations of $3.50 billion.

The oil and gas Company reported a net income of $497 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $272 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's core income was $313 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus a core loss of $97 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had forecasted the Company to report a core income of $0.40 per share for Q4 FY17.

The Houston, Texas-based Company reported revenues of $12.51 billion in FY17, up from $10.09 billion in FY16. The Company's net income came in at $1.31 billion, or $1.70 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss of $574 million, or $0.75 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company posted a core income of $686 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in FY17 versus a core loss of $771 million, or $1.01 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

Occidental's cost of sales came in flat at $1.33 billion in the reported quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative, and other operating expenses stood at $448 million in Q4 FY17 versus $404 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company's total costs and other deductions were $3.60 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.47 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported a loss before income taxes and other items of $14 million in Q4 FY17 compare to a loss before income taxes and other items of $640 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

Oil and Gas - In Q4 FY17, Occidental's Oil and Gas segment's worldwide total average daily production volume increased to 621 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/D) from 607 MBOE/D in the year ago corresponding quarter. Meanwhile, the Company reported a worldwide total average daily sales volume of 624 MBOE/D in Q4 FY17 compared to 607 MBOE/D in Q4 FY16.

The segment reported net sales of $2.26 billion in Q4 FY17, up from $1.82 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's pre-tax income was $44 million in Q4 FY17 versus $17 million in Q4 FY16.

Chemical - During Q4 FY17, Occidental's Chemical segment had net sales of $1.06 billion, which came in above $970 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's pre-tax income stood at $222 million in Q4 FY17, rising from $152 million in the year ago same quarter.

Midstream and Marketing - For the reported quarter, Occidental's Midstream and Marketing segment reported net sales of $410 million versus $208 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's pre-tax income was $9 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a pre-tax loss of $48 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Occidental generated $1.42 billion in cash from continuing operations versus $921 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $1.67 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $2.23 billion at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net long-term debt was $9.33 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $9.82 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 08, 2018, Occidental's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share on common stock, payable on April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 09, 2018. Furthermore, the Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Occidental Petroleum's stock declined 1.24%, ending the trading session at $63.65.

Volume traded for the day: 4.64 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.56 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.75%

After yesterday's close, Occidental Petroleum's market cap was at $48.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.62.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.84%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

