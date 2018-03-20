Thousands to make their way to Amsterdam to reimagine business April 23-25

The world is full of possibilities. And next month, thousands will gather to explore them and imagine business the way it should work at SAP Ariba Live, the largest gathering of procurement and supply chain professionals in Europe, which kicks off in at the RAI Amsterdam April 23.

"Technology has opened the door to completely new opportunities and as companies look to capitalize on them, they need to see the world and their role in it the way it could be," said Tifenn Dano Kwan, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Ariba. "A world where technology can not only help them do things faster and better, but smarter and with purpose."

Business with Purpose

SAP Ariba Live is a unique forum in which businesses can do just this. In addition to a view into the latest technology and trends that are transforming business, attendees of the event will also glean practical, actionable insights they can use to build ethical, sustainable and diverse supply chains that make a positive impact on their businesses and the world at large.

"Many companies are beginning to take on a higher mission to beyond making money, make the world a better place to live and work. And they are looking for new ways to tackle societal challenges such as poverty, inequality and slavery," Dano Kwan adds. "At SAP Ariba Live, procurement and supply chain, finance, IT and sales executives and professionals alike can learn how to tap into technology to both do well and do good."

From dynamic general sessions and interactive breakout sessions to industry and role-specific networking opportunities and an exclusive Diversity and Leadership forum, there's something for everyone at SAP Ariba Live. Registration for the can't-miss event is open today. Click here to reserve your place.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.3 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where more than $1.6 trillion in commerce gets done every year.

To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable approximately 378,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

