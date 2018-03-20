The plant will make modules based on 158.75 mm square P-type mono PERC cells, and JinkoSolar plans to begin operation in October. JinkoSolar's plans to build a factory in Jacksonville, Florida have been the worst-kept secret in the solar industry. However, due to the company's tight-lipped PR, little has been known about the details of the factory or exactly what it will produce. That is, until now. In a filing last Friday to the U.S. Trade Representative seeking an exemption for cells, a law firm representing the Chinese PV maker revealed a number of details about the planned factory at 4660 ...

