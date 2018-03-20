Three of the world's leading development finance institutions (DFIs) commit $424.5 of investment in green bonds specifically for developing markets.The International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a member of the World Bank; the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is the European Union's not-for-profit lending institution; and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is an international financial institution focusing on the central, eastern and south-eastern Europe, central Asia, and the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions, have committed $256 million, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...