Millennial Esports Corp.: Millennial Esports' Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GAME) (OTCQB:MLLLF), a mobile video game publisher focused on Esports and Racing, today announced that the Millennial Esports mobile racing game, Gear.Club, is expanding its gaming experience with the integration of Amazon GameOn, a new cross-platform competitive gaming service. After working with Amazon to integrate with this new service, Millennial Esports' game studio, Eden Games, was announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 19 as one of the first game studios to build the service into one of their games.

"Supported by this amazing new Amazon service, we can now offer daily Gear.Club Esports Racing competitions with real-world prizes fulfilled by Amazon. By being an early adopter of Amazon's cross-platform, competitive gaming service, we are excited to provide our fans with a superior competitive mobile racing experience combined with the thrill of prizing. Consequently, we expect to see greater Gear.Club user engagement, resulting in more downloads and in-game spending," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "The fact that Amazon chose to work with Eden Games speaks to the quality of Eden's work and the strong relationships we have built, which will benefit our company on multiple initiatives with our partners in the Esports Racing vertical."

Gear.Club is currently the only realistic racing game to integrate GameOn's set of flexible APIs and build real-world prizing into their competitions, which is another example of Millennial's successful implementation of a strategy to leverage a global competition model in bringing racing to the forefront of Esports. The daily competitions, detailed leaderboards, and real-world prizes fulfilled by Amazon will provide Gear.Club with a unique tournament platform amongst Esports Racing games, while increasing the profile of established Millennial tournament models such as the upcoming second season of World's Fastest Gamer, produced in partnership with McLaren.

"I think it is safe to say that Millennial Esports is making a big splash in the huge growth area of mobile Esports Racing and we're bringing some of the biggest brands in the world along for the ride," said Darren Cox, Millennial Esports CMO. "To have Gear.Club using Amazon GameOn's service to run competitions so quickly after acquiring Eden Games also demonstrates the speed and success with which we have integrated the studio into the Millennial Esports ecosystem."

With Amazon GameOn, Millennial Esports can offer an enhanced gaming experience for its leading mobile game franchise Gear.Club, including links to the millions of fans on Twitch and real-world prizes fulfilled by Amazon. GameOn has been designed to allow games publishers such as Eden Games, the developer behind some of the world's most successful racing franchises, including V-Rally and Test Drive Unlimited, to reach wider audiences through seamless tournament organization.

"As soon as we heard of Amazon's new service, we knew we wanted to be involved, not only because it is Amazon, but because GameOn saves us months of development and a great deal of maintenance and logistical overhead in the long run.," said David Nadal, CEO, Eden Games. "To be one of the first developers to integrate GameOn is both an honour for us and a real win for the millions of Gear.Club fans. Using GameOn to scale the size of the competitions we run in Gear.Club has made it easy for us to add leaderboards and tournaments in-game."

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. (MEC) is a vertically integrated mobile gaming publisher leading a revolution to fuse esports racing and professional motorsport through a global competition model. MEC is utilizing its gaming franchises and IP to engage millions of new players. Combined with its virtual and live tournament platforms, gaming analytics capability, and motorsport IP - including The World's Fastest Gamer in association with McLaren Formula 1 - MEC is uniquely positioned to become the market leader in Esport Racing.

