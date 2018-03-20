Huawei's Innovative Energy Storage System Technology Earns Global Recognition from Frost & Sullivan

BoostLi is a revolutionary smart battery management system technology that offers high reliability and efficiency at a lower total cost of ownership

SANTA CLARA, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the DC power industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Huawei with the 2017 Global Technology Innovation Award for its next-generation smart energy storage system, BoostLi. The simple, reliable, and efficient system is deeply integrated with network equipment, making it a comprehensive end-to-end solution.

"Huawei has demonstrated continuous determination in its pursuit of technology innovation, which the company clearly illustrated with its latest intelligent energy system, BoostLi," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Industry Principal. "Frost & Sullivan believes that this is a significant step forward in the evolution of energy storage, transforming the battery from a dumb component to a smart component."

BoostLi was designed to address three critical industry challenges: low reliability, high investment, and network evolution. It does so through three foundational pillars built into its advanced design:

Smart Protection : provides higher reliability through adaptive charging, current protection and an anti-theft component that includes a battery dysfunction feature;

: provides higher reliability through adaptive charging, current protection and an anti-theft component that includes a battery dysfunction feature; Smart Saving : lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by allowing real-time remote monitoring for maintenance, optimized configuration to match customer needs, and maximized utilization; and

: lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by allowing real-time remote monitoring for maintenance, optimized configuration to match customer needs, and maximized utilization; and Smart Adaptation: matches network evolution by offering voltage, power, and current adaptations, which provide the abilities to support larger loads and increased coverage, paralleling expansion capabilities, and optimized reuse of legacy battery to support network evolution, respectively.

Huawei places tremendous emphasis on three core aspects of its product development process: simplicity, efficiency and reliability. The company embeds its products with a wide range of features and unique functionalities that enhance end-user value multifold, such as its status of health (SOH) management, state of charge checks, and other central management tools. Huawei has played a crucial role in the development and evolution of battery technology. BoostLi represents Huawei's latest innovative achievement in the evolution of intelligent lithium batteries. Huawei's lithium batteries have had a profound impact on the industry as well as on the company's DC power revenue, having deployed more than 30,000 sets of lithium batteries globally.

Huawei's mega trend analysis revealed that 19% of telecom network site failures are caused by energy storage issues, with battery maintenance costs accounting for nearly 45% of TCO. Also, 70% of new logical sites added over the next 5 years will be legacy site expansions, which will likely face difficulty in reusing and expanding legacy batteries.

"Huawei was quick to identify these energy storage-related challenges in the telecom networks and develop a product, BoostLi, that addresses these pain points for customers," said Gautham Gnanajothi.

After conducting its independent analysis of the DC power industry, Frost & Sullivan found Huawei's BoostLi to be a revolutionary battery management system technology that is unique, visionary, and likely disruptive to existing technologies. For these reasons, Huawei has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Global Technology Innovation Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

