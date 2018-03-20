SD-WAN-based network will connect 1,500 sites in 94 countries on 5 continents

Orange Business Services provides Siemens with SD-WAN infrastructure and security on global scale

Siemens AG, a global electronics and electrical engineering company, has extended its contract with Orange Business Services for a global "Siemens Digitalization Network" (SDN) built on an SD-WAN infrastructure, connecting 1,500 sites in 94 countries. The increased performance of its communications infrastructure will enable Siemens to take full advantage of further digitalization to improve its Industry 4.0 processes.

Orange Business Services to provide Siemens' SD-WAN infrastructure, advancing the digitalization of its Industry 4.0 processes and enabling the connection of remote industrial sites. (Photo: Siemens AG, Munich/Berlin)

Under this new six-year contract worth 240 million Euros, Orange Business Services will migrate Siemens' entire global infrastructure to a dynamic and flexible SD-WAN network which will connect cloud applications as well as IoT devices. Consolidating network design and maintenance with one single provider will further reduce complexity and strengthen application performance and agility.

"As a globally operating company with subsidiaries and divisions all over the world, we need a reliable and flexible communication network that is a critical business enabler and can evolve with our growing business," said Frederik Janssen, Head of Siemens IT Infrastructure Portfolio and Strategy. "We chose Orange Business Services because we see it as a prime partner with the ability to deliver seamless worldwide SD-WAN coverage with the highest degree of security standards especially to protect against threats from the Internet, quality of service, local support and an attractive price-performance ratio. We were also impressed by the flexibility and the service level Orange Business Services has been providing as a trusted partner to Siemens over the past several years."

Demands on the Siemens WAN have increased with virtual teams and teleworkers collaborating on global projects. Orange Business Services can meet Siemens' needs by combining SD-WAN technology with cloud- and web-based services and solutions. With a single-point-of-contact service desk and local presence in 166 countries, Orange Business Services provides Siemens with managed network services in the 94 countries in which it operates. This builds on the long-standing cooperation and governance established throughout Siemens' worldwide divisions and the headquarters in Munich.

"We are pleased to have been chosen by Siemens to provide its future SDN network and manage its critical global communications infrastructure across all continents," said Helmut Reisinger, Executive Vice President, International, Orange Business Services. "As a company with its pioneering role in innovation and technologies, Siemens set the highest benchmarks for this project. Combining an innovative solution approach with specialization in providing robust seamless global network services, Orange Business Services has the end-to-end integration expertise to efficiently implement and manage projects of this scale, including all areas in fast-growing emerging markets and critical cyberdefense components.

"Orange Business Services has once again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global1 for the 18th consecutive year. We believe that our Leaders position validates our ability to steer the future of global network services and deploy our strategy towards the promise of intent-based networking," added Reisinger.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 22,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 273 million customers in 29 countries at 31 December 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

