alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC Discusses Ballard Power Systems and the Rapid Global Commercial Deployment of Fuel Cell Modules with CEO Randy MacEwen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC, a Research and Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems (TSX: BLDP) (NASDAQ: BLDP) and its growth strategy, underpinned by the rapid global commercial deployment of fuel cell modules, with Chief Executive Officer, Randy MacEwen.

"In our view, Ballard is poised at the intersection of three global megatrends, namely, air quality, decarbonization and electrification of transport, which are all part of the global movement toward significantly reducing or even eliminating internal combustion engines from urban centers. In vehicle use cases where customers require long range, rapid refueling and full route flexibility, fuel cells offer a compelling value proposition. We believe that fuel cells offer a viable customer solution in the near- and mid-term timeframe for a growing range of heavy and medium duty vehicles," said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC.

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a Research and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks, as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. ETI's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. ETI was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst Shawn Severson after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

