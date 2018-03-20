Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-20 / 14:00 At E.ON's regional utilities Avacon, Bayernwerk, E.DIS and Hansewerk, paper battles have long become a thing of the past. Last year nearly 60 percent of all new power generation plants feeding into the grid were registered online. For the past year, customers and installation companies have been able to complete the entire process from registration to commissioning of a photovoltaic system quickly, easily and without any paperwork. Since the launch of the online portals, a total of 24,000 transactions have already been processed digitally in Germany. Applications made via a portal are forwarded to a registered installation company which will then make the connection. More than 14,000 installation companies in the network areas of the four regional utilities have already registered with the online portals as recognized and certified service providers. In addition to commissioning systems, the installation companies can also arrange online for meters to be installed or replaced. Guides explaining how to complete the forms and easy ways of transferring customer data have proven very helpful, as have functions such as the temporary storage of customer orders and a comprehensive status overview of all orders received. In addition to faster order processing, the online portals offer high user-friendliness and permanent accessibility. Customers and installation companies can apply for the registration and commissioning of grid connections and generation facilities on the companies' websites. www.avacon.de [1] www.bayernwerk.de [2] www.e-dis.de [3] www.hansewerk.de [4] This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-03-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 665959 2018-03-20 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=78ce6f1343bcf800bd9144b850523ffa&application_id=665959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc088a80e50ac1886c61dd976da08c4c&application_id=665959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f22df806980f35d9940a34768e7bb7b6&application_id=665959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68c325dcccb6525d0a08f23fabc362af&application_id=665959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

