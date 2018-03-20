Daily Litecoin News UpdateA surprising report from Congress has just cemented our faith in cryptocurrencies and Litecoin. I say "surprising" because, believe it or not, one whole chapter in the report was dedicated to cryptocurrencies. Yes, you read that right.The report, published by the Joint Economic Committee Congress of the United States, discussed matters of macroeconomic growth, tax reforms, and U.S. trade, among others. A good 27 pages toward the end were devoted to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and their potential.Here are a few key takeaways from the report we found interesting.The report illustrated the merits of blockchain at great length, saying the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...