Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities between August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/smci.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that the documents filed in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was improperly recognizing revenue on certain sales transactions; (2) the Company failed to implement and maintain proper internal controls over its financial reporting; (3) the Company's revenues and income were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; (4) these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/smci or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Super Micro, you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

