Ericsson Earns Frost & Sullivan's Global Market Leadership Award for its Innovative Media Processing Solution

The MediaFirst Video Processing Platform offers a software-defined video processing solution that processes and streams content to consumers on any device

SANTA CLARA, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the media and entertainment M&E video transcoders multiscreen/video on demand (VOD) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ericsson Media Solutions with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award for its MediaFirst Video Processing suite of applications-a software solution that manages and supports all computing environments and enables multiscreen and VOD providers to deliver a smarter, next-generation TV experience for customers.

Arpad Jordan, Head of Media Processing and Delivery, Ericsson Media Solutions, says: "We are delighted to win the Frost & Sullivan Global Market Leadership Award for MediaFirst Video Processing. This award is an endorsement and recognition of our continued efforts to innovate and combine the strengths of our product portfolio of fully evolved end-to-end solutions."

The MediaFirst software suite is a media-optimized, go-to-market solution for all content sources, configurations, and delivery networks that operators need to process and stream video content to the masses, regardless of the consumer device. The Management Controller component centralizes workflows and unifies all components into a single operating platform, allowing for easy navigation. In addition, the platform minimizes capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenditure (OPEX) by providing a full internet protocol (IP) solution that incorporates containerization and cloud-based orchestration, ensuring cost efficiencies with both processing and storage functions.

"Ericsson Media Solutions demonstrates uncontested market leadership in the video processing industry based on its Emmy award-winning hardware and software trusted by large names such as BBC, NBC, Sky, Bell Media, and Telstra," says Research Analyst Melody Siefken. "Within the media and entertainment video transcoders space, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the reigning MediaFirst Video Processing Platform as a comprehensive and advantageous solution for Pay TV customers that require excellence in terms of deployment, highly sought-after features, and the best quality of experience for video delivery across multiple formats, platforms, and devices."

Ericsson Media Solutions designed its MediaFirst Video Processing software suite to operate in private clouds, public clouds, or on Ericsson custom platforms. This flexibility, combined with the modularity of being a suite of software solutions, allows operators to customize the platform to their needs and provide a more efficient, high-quality delivery of video content.

"The need to move towards cloud native deployment scenarios is imperative, particularly at a time when the video market is being transformed by a number of prominent global players rapidly launching their services across hundreds of countries. By building on our rich heritage and traditional excellence in video processing, we have evolved our portfolio with a cloud-enabled, standard-based integrated end-to-end roadmap that allows all operators to leverage the flexibility and borderless power that only cloud-based technologies can offer," said Arpad Jordan.

Ericsson Media Solutions has been a longtime leader in multinational telecommunications and networking industries, operating as both a telecommunications and content provider technology vendor. Due in part to the acquisition of Envivio in 2015 (a leading video processing solution vendor), the company provides state-of-the-art, high-performance dedicated transcoders and software-based solutions. Ericsson Media Solutions is spearheading new, compelling customer experiences based on new technologies such as high dynamic range (HDR) for picture, and MPEG-H for crystal clear sound. Additionally, Ericsson Media Solutions is pioneering an end to end UHD processing delivery ecosystem that optimizes video processing and streaming from camera to customer.

"In this highly competitive market, Ericsson Media Solutions continues to demonstrate its prowess by seeing both sides of the media and video processing workflow for both contribution and distribution," said Siefken. "The MediaFirst Video Processing solution is just the beginning for Ericsson Media Solutions-Frost & Sullivan expects them to further lead the market and redefine the next-generation TV experience with personalization and optimal video delivery whatever the end user's device and streaming format."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Ericsson Media Solutions has a longstanding and broad customer base in cable, satellite, and telecom service providers, as well as major broadcasters. Globally, Ericsson Media Solutions serves over 900 operators, service providers, broadcasters, content providers and aggregators. The wide-ranging media portfolio of end-to-end offerings includes Emmy award-winning hardware and software video compression solutions for Contribution and Direct-to-Consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization solutions, high efficiency Cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. Ericsson Media Solutions has approximately 1,600 employees operating out of multiple locations across the globe.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

