Librestream Technologies Inc.: Librestream Powers New Remote Assistance Service from Safran Helicopter Engines

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Librestream is pleased to announce that Safran Helicopter Engines has successfully deployed a remote video technical assistance service using the Onsight collaborative platform (http://librestream.com/products/). Safran Helicopter Engines first announced this innovative Expert link branded service at the HAI Heli-Expo February 28 in conjunction with Heli Austria, Rotortech Services Inc and Heligo, first customers of this new service.

Using the Expert link service (https://youtu.be/TX8HNkFEAy0), helicopter operators can connect immediately with remote experts at Safran Helicopter Engines to assist with technical diagnostics and maintenance tasks. The service includes a secure live video feed that remotely brings the eyes and ears of Safran experts into customer facilities to mentor and share maintenance best practices.

"We felt that Expert link was an important part of our digital service strategy, which also includes services such as our EngineLife Customer Portal and Health Monitoring solutions. Real-time visual support in even the most remote of locations brings a higher level of service. The selection of the right partner and technology to provide this service led us to Librestream after competitive benchmarking," commented Philippe Galan, Safran Helicopter Engines Chief Digital Officer.

Expert link is available in two service levels to meet the varied environments and requirements of Safran customers. For example, the 'Premium' solution provides hands-free guidance using smart glasses and borescopes.

Kerry Thacher, Librestream CEO, shared, "Safran Helicopter Engines has clearly demonstrated their focus on delivering highly responsive customer service with their investment in digital transformation strategies. Expert link enables a new way to collaborate with customers on diagnostics and share best practices. We are pleased to be part of their digital strategies and impressed by the breadth of their digital service offering."

Expert link also features HD picture capture, recording, onscreen drawing ("telestration"), multi-party calling as well as broad support for smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, computers, and inspection devices such as borescopes.

