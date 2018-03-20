Daily Bitcoin News UpdateWhile the world leaders are busy deciding the future fate of cryptocurrencies at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, it may be reassuring to know that the U.S. government may have already picked a side favorable to Bitcoiners.The latest report from Congress this month hints that the U.S. government may be more friendly toward Bitcoin and its underlying technology, blockchain, than we previously thought.The gist of the report is that cryptos deserve a second look from regulators. The report urges U.S. regulators to create regulations that protect investors but don't stifle the development and growth of the crypto industry.The report.

