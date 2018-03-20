MANALAPAN, NJ--(Marketwired - March 20, 2018) - Maple Tech, a provider of modern, cloud-based, core administration (policy, billing and claims) technology for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of the company's Aspire Suite, which features enhanced integration capabilities enabled via flexible application programming interfaces (APIs).

"Integration via flexible APIs is the key to competitive advantage for P&C insurers," said Don Honeycutt, chief data officer for Maple Tech. "Equipping our customers with the ability to seamlessly interact with third-party apps, InsurTech startup solutions, websites, and comparative raters means business gets done faster and with greater efficiency than ever before."

Aspire's new APIs are now inherent to each component of the Suite, and are fully-integrated with Aspire's authorization mechanics which utilize modern authentication modalities. This new functionality enables faster submission of new business and facilitates better speed-to-market through quick quote capabilities. Aspire's APIs also expedite endorsement requests, policy detail look-up, payment processing, and coverage verification, as well as retrieval of policy documents and proof of insurance.

"Maple Tech's solutions for personal, commercial, workers' compensation, and specialty lines P&C insurers were designed from the start for ease of use and maximum front-end configurability," said Honeycutt. "That's why Aspire APIs are as flexible as anything on the market today, and allow apps and endorsements to be submitted at any level of granularity depending on the need and authorization of the user."

Aspire is available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, and includes additional solutions specific to underwriting, premium accounting, document/content management, workflow, business process reporting (BPR), financial reporting and compliance management. Maple Tech employs flexible delivery models, including onsite installations or cloud-hosted implementations, to deploy Aspire on-time and on-budget every time.

About Maple Technologies

Maple Technologies (Maple Tech) provides cloud-based, core administration (policy, billing and claims) technology for P&C insurance organizations. Maple Tech's transformational solution, Aspire, offers superior configurability, flexible delivery models, and on-time, on-budget implementations, plus underwriting, premium accounting, document/content management, business process reporting (BPR), financial reporting and compliance management functionality. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.maple-tech.com.

