DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Xunlei Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $250,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XNET) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 10, 2017 and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm by March 20, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, please click here to participate.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity; (2) OneCoin, Xunlei's blockchain-based product, was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering; (3) Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Following this news, Xunlei's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm.

