ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/20/18 -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (formerly Khalkos Exploration inc.) (" Pershimex " or the " Company ") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the second round results of its 2017 drill campaign on the Courville property. All holes intersected the expected gold mineralization with positive grades and thicknesses similar to historical drill datas.

The 2017 campaign, of approximately 5,000 m, has extended the mineralized zone to nearly 900 m long and to a depth of more than 150 m. The gold mineralization is manifested as pyrite veinlets intersecting an altered porphyritic intrusive. Drilling intersected continuous gold values averaging more than 100 m in thickness (see Table 1). As a result of drilling, the footprint of the Rolartic deposit was extended by more than 400 m (see Figure 1).

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "This first campaign on the recently acquired Courville project by Pershimex highlights the development potential of the Rolartic deposit. With only 5,000 m of drilling, the Pershimex technical team has managed to significantly increase the size of the deposit. We are very encouraged by these first results which confirm the importance of continuing development of the Courville project."

It should be noted that a bulk sample taken in 2005 from the Rolartic showing yielded 14,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.90 g/t Au. The mineralized zone remains open in lateral extension and at depth.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grade over Au Metal Hole number Zone From To Width (g/t) Length Factor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRV-17-011 ROL 48.90 153.60 0.20 g/t Au 0.20 104.7 21.25 over 104.70m ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 89.70 90.60 2.19 g/t Au 2.19 0.9 over 1m ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 137.30 138.20 2.32 g/t Au 2.32 0.9 over 1m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRV-17-013 ROL 43.60 195.55 0.20 g/t Au 0.2 151.95 30.39 over 151.95m ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 80.60 82.80 2.50 g/t Au 2.50 2.2 over 2.20m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRV-17-014 ROL 39.00 139.00 0.20 g/t Au 0.2 100 20 over 100m ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 110.50 111.00 5.46 g/t Au 5.46 0.5 over 0.50m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRV-17-015 ROL 76.50 171.85 0.30 g/t Au 0.3 95.35 28.60 over 95.35m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRV-17-021 ROL 41.10 158.8 0.22 g/t Au 0.22 117.70 24.72 over 117.70m ---------------------------------------------------------------- including 53.00 56.00 1.30 g/t Au 1.3 3.00 over 3m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 1: Results

Figure 1: Long Section - Rolartic Deposit is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/180320_PRO_Figure1.pdf

Following an analytical quality assurance and control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the core samples before being shipped and analyzed by ALS Chemex of Val-d'Or, Quebec, following the pyro-analysis method. This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, Professional Geologist, President of Pershimex Resources, and Qualified Person under NI-43-101.

Pershimex Resources Corporation- Short overview

-- Holds more than 800 claims in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue -- Drilling underway with their partner Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic property -- Partner with Chalice Gold Mines on the Forsan property

Caution

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

The facts set out in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not a guarantee of success and that future developments and results may be different from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Pershimex Resources Corporation

Robert Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer

(819) 797-2180



