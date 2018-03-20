Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|Date
|
Total Number of
|
Number of voting rights
|
March 15, 2018
|
126,279,322
|
Gross total of voting rights: 179,302,469
|
Net total of voting rights: 179, 302,469
Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
