sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,91  Euro		-0,027
-2,86 %
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,90
0,91
17:29
0,878
0,894
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB0,91-2,86 %