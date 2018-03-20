Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Fingerprint Cards AB publicerade i dag klockan 17:08 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Fingerprint Cards AB (FING B, ISIN-kod SE0008374250, orderboks-ID 4870) ska återupptas. Handeln återupptas imorgon, den 21 mars 2018, enligt ordinarie handelsschema.



With reference to the press release published by Fingerprint Cards AB at 17:08 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (FING B, ISIN code SE0008374250, order book ID 4870) shall be resumed. The trading will be resumed tomorrow, March 21, 2018, according to ordinary trading scheme.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Carl Barbäck på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.