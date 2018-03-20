Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved 2018-03-20 / 17:40 *MEDIA RELEASE* Küsnacht, March 20, 2018 *Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved* At the Annual General Meeting on March 20, 2018, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. Dr. Thomas von Planta was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang, and Dr. Rupert Hengster were re-elected as directors, all for a one-year term of office extending until completion of the next Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors will be extended by one additional member. The shareholders approved the election of Dr. Veit de Maddalena. He has many years of international experience with Rothschild & Co., which he joined in 2006 after having held various executive positions at Credit Suisse. A tax-free cash dividend of CHF 1.10 per share will be paid. The shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22, 2018. *For further information:* Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir@bellevue.ch www.bellevue.ch [1] End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestraße 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 666325 2018-03-20 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf46fedbe8cadd3050b27882cd600b37&application_id=666325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

