London's FTSE 250 was up 0.2% to 19,731.40 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, with deal news providing a boost. Engineer Fenner surged as it agreed to be bought by French tyre manufacturer Michelin in a deal worth around £1.3bn. Under the terms of the transaction, Fenner shareholders will receive 610p in cash per share, which is a premium of around 31% to the closing price of 467p on 16 March. Fenner shareholders will also receive a dividend of up to 2.1p per share to be declared around 25 April. ...

