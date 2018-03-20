Tour operator TUI Group has announced plans to increase the size of its cruise liner fleet to 18 vessels by 2023. The TUI's board's decision to embark on an accelerated plan to expand and refurbish the TUI Cruise fleet was taken in anticipation of strong growth over the coming years. Its subsidiary Marella Cruises would also be modernising its fleet. The company had been scheduled to launch a new Mein Schiff 1 in May with the previous vessel set to be transferred to Marella Cruises. And now, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...